Plattsburgh Paddlers Program
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department Paddlers program will meet at 12PM on September 14 at Second Pond Boat Launch to paddle First Pond to Lower Saranac. If you are interested in joining us please call (518)562-6860.
Adirondack Mountain Club visit The Wild Center
PLATTSBURGH — On Friday, September 15, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on a visit to The Wild Center, Tupper Lake. Enjoy the indoor exhibits, and explore the large outdoor campus with handicapped access, stick sculptures, a tree house and other special features. Adult tickets, online $23, on site $24. Senior/military tickets online $21, on site $22..Bring a bag lunch or enjoy the cafeteria which is half immersed in the otter pond.
Leader: Anne Bailey, 518-563-5794. Please call by Sept. 13.
