MLF Announces 2024 Toyota Series
BENTON, Ky. — Major League Fishing (MLF) announced today the 2024 Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats schedule, which kicks off its regular season in early February at Lake Guntersville in Scottsboro, Alabama, and runs through late September when it wraps up at Lake of the Ozarks in Osage Beach, Missouri.
“We’re thrilled to announce the 2024 Toyota Series schedule to competitors and fans and feel confident that we’re hitting some of the best fisheries in the country at great times of the year,” said Mark McWha, MLF Tournament Director. “We’re looking forward to seeing some really big weights at some of these events and are anticipating a great 2024 season.”
Also revealed Thursday was the location for the 2024 Toyota Series Championship, which will be held Nov. 7-9, 2024, on Wheeler Lake in Huntsville, Alabama.
“Located in the heart of bass fishing, we’re proud to host the Toyota Series Championship in Huntsville at Ditto Landing,” said Mac McCutcheon, Madison County Commission Chairman. “We look forward to welcoming the competitors to our area and providing a memorable championship experience on the Tennessee River.”
Northern Division Dates
June 5-7 Potomac River Marbury, Md.
Hosted by the Charles County Board of Commissioners
July 11-13 Lake Champlain Plattsburgh, N.Y.
Hosted by the City of Plattsburgh and the Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau
Aug. 22-24 St. Lawrence River Massena, N.Y.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.