Sports Shorts: Sept. 8, 2021

PLATTSBURGH [mdash] Brooks W. Latremore Jr., 79, of Battery Street in Plattsburgh, passed away Thursday, Aug. 2, 2021, at UVM Health Network, CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh. He was born in Plattsburgh on July 30, 1942, son of the late Brooks W. and Alice (Gadway) Latremore. Brooks is a V…