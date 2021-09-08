Sports Shorts: Sept. 8, 2021

Guys and Gals Bowling League results
PLATTSBURGH — Results from the Guys and Gals Bowling League have been announced.
As a reminder, it's not too late to join this league. There are still teams that need bowlers. The league bowls on Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m., and anyone age 55 and over is eligible to join. Come and join in the fun.
Points Taken- Finney Sports 3-Awesome Four 1, Slo Rollers 2-Ausable Chasm 2, Alley Gators 3-Split Ends 1, Gutter Done 4-Lucky Strikes 0, WIRY 3-Scared Splitless 1, Pit Pythons 3-Easy Mark 1, Baker's Beauties 3-Lawson's 1, Barber's Lawn Care 4-Amidasa 0, Spare No One 4-Ball Busters 0.
High Scores- Dawn Adams 420-143, Chrisann Sartwell 353-129, Pat Rock 532-202, Jim Brunet 517-203, Kathe Petro 343-126, Jean Hamlyn 342-126,Tami Thomas 491-174, Tom Weightman 467-167, Pat Atkinson 506-191, Marilyn Murphy 421-151, Joe Damour 452-166, Tom Welch 513-209, Diane Kinne 409-161, Barbara Cotter 565-208, Diana Seymour 394-143, Kathie Merchant 412-154, Clarence Lafountain 422-139, Denise Goddeau 438-158, Joe Goddeau 398-137, Robert Martz, Jr. 598-247, Cheryl Hall 409-150, Joe Dumoulin 423-154, Bill Dutton 498-170, Dave Pellerin 527-178, Carl Lashway 438-152, Julie Liberty (sub) 497-187, Gary Liberty (sub) 544-199, Henry Bush 564-209, Leeanne Valenze 445-174, Joan Duquette 397-146, Roy Clark, Sr. 486-168, Dave Glenn 444-157, Lynne Glenn 413-144, Nancy Mazurak 461-180, Ed Gebo 559-219, Steve Hall 384-167, Don Dubuque 357-141.
Snowmobile Safety Course scheduled for Oct. 23
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Recreation Department will be sponsoring a New York State Certified Snowmobile Safety Course on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Town Office on 151 Banker Road.
It will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.. Participants are asked to bring their lunch. Masks will be required inside the building. All current COVID safety guidelines will be followed.
New York State Law requires that any youth between the ages of 10 and 18 must first complete its Safety Training Course in order to operate a snowmobile on any property other than their parents' or guardians'. The Town sponsored course is open to any Clinton County Youth between 10 and 18, who wishes to complete the course and receive a Safety Certificate. There is no fee for this course.
Anyone wishing to take the course is asked to register with the Parks & Recreation Office prior to Oct. 20. Space is limited to 20 participants. To register, call 518-562-6860 any weekday between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m..
