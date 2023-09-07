White Castle USA Luge Slider Search returns for a weekend of recruiting
LAKE PLACID — The White Castle USA Luge Slider Search, using sleds on wheels in the summer and fall to find future national team members and Olympians, will slide into Lake Placid on September 22-23, 2023.
White Castle, the nation’s first fast food chain, is a USA Luge sponsor and excited to bring this fun recruitment opportunity to the community. The event will take place at Mt. Van Hoevenburg, located at 5486 Cascade Road, Lake Placid.
White Castle has been the exclusive sponsor of the Slider Search since 2017 and hosts the luge team’s off-season recruitment efforts. The sessions are
free, and everyone receives a cool White Castle USA Luge Slider Search T-Shirt for attending.
USA Luge’s primary recruitment event, targeting boys and girls ages 9-13, will be held in Lake Placid from 9-11 a.m. and 12-2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m.
Lake Placid is one of many stops on the summer and fall recruitment tour across the country.
Members of the 2023 National Team will be in attendance to coach.
Slider Search graduates include Erin Hamlin, 2014 Olympic bronze medalist and four-time World Championship medal winner, who was identified in a 1999 Slider Search, while Brian Martin, a 1998 Olympic bronze and 2002 Olympic silver medalist, was discovered at a Slider Search in 1987. Eight members of USA Luge’s 2010 Olympic team, six athletes from the 2014 U.S. Olympic Luge Team, six sliders from the 2018 Olympic squad and four from the 2022 Beijing team were graduates of the search.
For more information and a registration link, please log on to:
https://www.usaluge.org/try-luge/slider-search.
PSU’s Haley Named SUNYAC Defensive
Athlete of the Week for Women’s Soccer
SYRACUSE — Plattsburgh State’s junior goalkeeper Lauren Haley was named the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Defensive Athlete of the Week for women’s soccer, for the period ending Sept. 3, as announced by the conference office Tuesday afternoon. This is the first Defensive Athlete of the Week honor for the team since Julia Ennis won the award last year for the period ending on Labor Day weekend as well.
Haley earned two wins to start the season this past weekend, giving up just one goal over 180 minutes of action. Haley earned her eighth career shutout in the season opener against Castleton, stopping the opposition’s only shot on goal. Against R.I.T., who was an NCAA tournament team last year, Haley picked up seven saves and allowed just one goal, earning her second win of the season over the Tigers.
PSU’s Zophy Earns SUNYAC Defensive Athlete of the Week Honors for Women’s Volleyball
SYRACUSE — The SUNYAC selected their SUNYAC Athletes of the Week on Tuesday, and senior outside hitter/lilbero Payton Zophy was the league’s selection for defensive player of the week for the period ending on Sept. 3. Zophy is the first recipient of the weekly honor since her older sister, Maddy Zophy, earned the award in October of 2021.
Zophy averaged a SUNYAC-best 5.17 digs per set in a 3-0 opening weekend for Plattsburgh State at the Cardinal Classic. She defended 16 digs in a 3-1 win over Russell Sage on Friday before posting 25 digs in a 3-1 victory over SUNY Poly and 21 digs in a 3-1 triumph over Potsdam on Saturday.
PSU’s Svantner Tabbed SUNYAC Women’s Tennis Singles Athlete of the Week
SYRACUSE — Senior women’s tennis student-athlete Nicole Svantner was tabbed the SUNYAC Singles Athlete of the Week for women’s tennis, for the period ending on Sept. 3. This is the third time Svantner has earned the weekly honors, winning doubles athlete of the week with her sister Samantha Svantner last year, and picking up honors as singles athlete of the week in her first-year, back in 2021.
In her first career match at No. 2 singles this past Friday, Svantner swept her opponent, winning 7-5, 6-2. The win clinched the team victory, as it was the fifth win of the day for the Cardinals over Russell Sage.
The Cardinals are back in action for their home opener on Wednesday, Sept. 6, when they host Castleton at 4 p.m.
Guys & Gals Mixed Alley Highlights
Plattsburgh — The Guys & Gals Mixed Senior bowling league started up on Wednesday.
The league has openings for individuals, couples or teams to join. Anyone age 55+ is eligible. No experience necessary. The league bowls every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. Why not have some fun this winter!?
Results for Wednesday:
Points Taken: Awesome Four 3-One & Done 1, Slo Rollers 4-Lucky Strikes 0, Gutter Done 3-Split Ends 1, Team #7 2-Next Frame 2, Pit Pythons 4-Ball Busters 0, Alley Gators 3-Amidasa 1, Easy Mark 2-Dirtbusters 2, Baker’s Beauties 2.5-No.Co. Honor Flight 1.5.
High Scores: Tom Welch 504-195, Jim Brunet 453-161, Pat Atkinson 404-160, Kathie Merchant 446-164, Kathe Petro 417-173, Julia Liberty (sub) 492-180, Jodi Dubray 445-159, Mary Joyce 328-115, Steve Fleury 564-225, Diana St. Clair 398-156, Don Dubuque 436-168, Chuck Leclair 522-235, Carl Lashway 597-279, Claude Lashway 568-195, Roy Clark, Sr. 449-173, Joe Damour 466-167, Diane Kinne 391-161, Kitty Bechard 402-150, Sandy Harwood 402-153, Diane Dillon 411-163, Nancy Mazurak 443-179, Pat Rock 460-161, Tina Welch 315-137.
