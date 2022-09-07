Three-way tie highlights Whiteface Club Scramble
LAKE PLACID — The Whiteface Club Golf Course in Lake Placid ended the month of August with an exciting three-way tie for first place in its Sunday At The Club Scramble on Aug. 28.
In a field of eight teams, the foursome of Vinnie Martucci, Denise Calvert, Jim Barth and Betsy Senkowski emerged victorious after shooting a three-under par 68. That deadlocked them with the three player group of Howard Gordon, Joe Mercurio and Sybil Quayle who finished second. The team of Randy Quayle, Kathy Stewart, Ian Stewart and Doug Roode placed third, also at 68.
The playoff was a match of cards working backward from the 18th hole. It lasted two holes as Team Martucci birdied both par fives at 18 and 17 en route to a 5-under par 31 on the back nine after opening with 37.
Team Gordon recorded 4-5 in the playoff as they posted 33-35, while Team Quayle had 6-5 on the 18th and 17th, respectively, after shooting 3 under 32 over the front side.
That led all teams at the turn. Team Martucci’s 5 under par closing nine topped the field.
Press-Republican requesting preseason formsPLATTSBURGH — Many of this fall season’s pre-season coaching forms have been sent in to the Press-Republican, but many others are yet to be received.
Any coaches of soccer, football, cross country, volleyball, gymnastics or swimming teams this year should submit a preseason coaching form online at www.pressrepublican.com/site/preseason_coaching_form.html.
The rosters and info you provide will assist us in finishing season previews and in providing accurate reporting as the season goes on.
