Sports Shorts: Sept. 7, 2021

Law enforcement charity pistol match coming up
PLATTSBURGH — On Sept. 18, active or retired law enforcement officers and agencies are invited to participate in the first annual Law Enforcement Interagency Pistol Match.
Funds generated will go to Tunnels to Towers. The match is sponsored by the Plattsburgh R&G and will kick off with a complementary noon cookout.
Cost is just $10 per shooter prizes and trophies will be awarded. Door prizes will also presented. For information or to register, call Peter Visconti at 518-534-1730
