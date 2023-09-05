Ron Roberts Memorial Junior Golf Tournament
CHAMPLAIN — With weather behaving and providing perfect conditions for golfers, the North Country Golf Club hosted the Ron Roberts Memorial Junior Golf tournament, Sept 3.
Riley Ford sponsored the event that saw 37 junior golfers from the ages of 5-18 participating in the event.
Here are the results:
16-18 Age Division
Nick Palmer and Ben Fredette tied after 18 holes with scores of 80. After a sudden death playoff, Ben Fredette won with a birdie on the second playoff hole.
13-15 Age Division
Liam Clark shot 85 to win first and Kevin Castine shot 86 to finish second.
9-12 Age Division
Greyson Moffat 56
Larson Hanson 58
5-8 Age Division
Reid Roberts 51
Hayden Hanson 54
Guys & Gals Senior Mixed Bowling
PLATTSBURGH — The Guys & Gals Sr. Mixed Wednesday Bowling League has openings for individuals, couples or teams for the fall season which begins today at 11:30 a.m. Anyone 55 or older is eligible to join. Want something fun to do this winter? Come and join us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.