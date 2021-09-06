Sports Shorts: Sept. 6, 2021

Guys and Gals Bowling League needs participants
PLATTSBURGH — The Guys & Gals Sr. Mixed Wednesday Bowling League is seeking bowlers for the fall season, which begins on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 11:30 a.m. at North Bowl in Plattsburgh.
Individuals and teams are still needed. The cost is $16 per bowler per week and a one-time sanction (registration) card which costs $20 will need to be purchased the first week.
The league currently has 18 teams, and anyone 55 or older is eligible to join. Come and join in on the fun.
Hike up Lyon Mountain slated for Sept. 11
LYON MOUNTAIN — On Saturday, Sept. 11, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on a hike up Lyon Mountain, the highest mountain in Clinton County at 3,830 feet.
This hike is considered moderate at 7.1-miles round trip and will take 6-7 hours.
Bring lunch/snack and water.
Call Kimberly Smith at 315-813-4407 by Sept. 9.
Public invited to paddle event
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department is sponsoring a paddle from the Peru Boat Launch to Valcour Island on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m..
Paddlers will visit the Bluff Point Lighthouse and possibly the Seton House (time permitting). The tour will be led by Roger Harwood. The Town’s kayaks can be rented for this trip for a fee of $10 and are available first come, first served.
Fellow paddlers with their own equipment are welcomed and encouraged to join on this trip. Please call 518-562-6860 to register or for more information.
Fall hikes/walks for adults and seniors announced
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department is offering a Fall Series of hikes/walks for adults and seniors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Tuesday.
All of the hikes take place on mostly flat terrain with some small elevation changes.
Anyone interested in joining on any of these hikes need to pre-register by calling 518-562-6860. This program is free and open to anyone in Clinton County.
—
Event dates
Sept. 7- Silver Lake Bog
Sept. 14- Macomb State Park
Sept. 21- Lake Alice
Sept. 28- Cobble Lookout
Oct. 5- Dunkins Reserve
Oct. 12- Wickam Marsh Trails
Oct. 19- Jennings Road
Oct. 26- New Land Trust
Nov. 9- Taylor Pond
Nov. 16- Pt. Au Roche State Park
Nov. 18- Cadyville Rec Park
Dec. 1- Ausable Marsh Trail
Dec. 8- Little Ausable River Trail
Dec. 15- Cooper Kiln Trail
Labounty records hole-in-one
PERU — Eric LaBounty of Plattsburgh recorded his fourth ace Friday on the par-3 14th at Adirondack Golf and Country Club.
He used a Titleist 9-iron to reach the cup from 124 yards out.
The hole-in-one occurred during team scramble play at Willie King's 11th annual Folds of Honor Golf Tournament.
Kent Olsen, Kurtis Olsen and Jose Acostamadiego witnessed the shot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.