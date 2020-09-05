Sports Shorts: Sept. 5, 2020

Football camp announced
PLATTSBURGH — The second annual GNG Football Camp will be held Sept. 26 and 27 at the US Oval in Plattsburgh.
The camp is for boys and girls ages 11 to 16 and will run from 9 a.m. to noon each day.
Participants will be able to train with a pro. Camp instructors will focus on offense and defense as well as individual skill positions, footwork, speed and agility.
If attending both days, the camp is $65, and for one day of camp, the cost is $45.
Participants must bring a mask, water and cleats.
Visit www.gngfitness.us to RSVP, and for more information, contact Tre Bucci at 802-999-3477 or email Abuccigng@gmail.com.
14th annual Champlain Fire Department Golf Tournament
ROUSES POINT — The Champlain Fire Department will host its 14th annual golf tournament on Saturday, Sept. 12.
The tournament will be held at the North County Golf Club in Rouses Point.
The format is a 4-person scramble with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m.
The cost is $75 for non-members, $55 for members needing a cart, and $45 for members not needing a cart.
This fee includes greens fees, cart and meal to follow.
Many games and prizes will be available, and once again, Parker's Chevrolet has donated a Hole-in-One wins a car special.
Please contact Cory Thompson at 518-260-1561 or NCGC at 518-297-2582 to register a team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.