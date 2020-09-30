Sports Shorts: Sept. 30, 2020

Hayden records another ace
PLATTSBURGH — Pete Hayden may be the luckiest man in golf.
In the last three weeks, he has now claimed a second hole-in-one at The Barrack’s Golf Course on the par-3, 125-yard 16th hole with his 8-iron.
Bob Le Fleur and James Armstrong witnessed the ace.
Hayden, at a young age of 72, has played all of his adult life and never scored a hole-in one, but now two in the last three weeks.
Junior rifle shooting program
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club is starting up its junior rifle shooting program.
The club will be offering two sessions on Thursdays the first at 4 p.m. and the other at 6:30 p.m. to allow for social distancing.
All equipment, including rifles and targets, will be provided at no cost.
Members will only have to pay their daily fee and either bring or purchase .22 ammo at the club.
Free instruction will be provided. The Juniors will participate as team in the National Rifle League and in club competitions.
Several juniors have gone onto shoot in college for Plattsburgh State, and a few have received athletic scholarships to NCAA Division I schools.
For more information, go to www.PlattsburghRodandGun.com or call Coach Visconti at 518-534-1730.
Pre-registration is required each week to attend to insure that the range is not overcrowded.
