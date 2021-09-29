Sports Shorts: Sept. 29, 2021

Mountain club to host hike
SARANAC LAKE — On Oct. 2, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on a hike up Ampersand Mountain in Saranac Lake.
Ampersand is 3,353 feet in elevation and the hike is 5.4 miles round trip (4-5 hours).
It is considered moderate. Bring micro spikes, lunch and water. Trip Leader: Kimberly Smith, 315-813-4407. Please call by Sept. 30.
Barracks Golf Course to hold tournament
PLATTSBURGH — The Barracks Fall Classic will be held Sunday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m.
The format will be 3-person scramble from the white tees and individual play with aggregate score on holes 2,10 and 16. A player must hit from blue tees.
Minimum team handicap 33, maximum individual handicap is 18 (I.E. a person with a 20 handicap will be awarded 18 for team computation.)
Entrance Fee: Non -Member $95, Barracks Member $75.
Skin game optional.
Please call 518-566-7150 to enter your team or stop by the pro shop.
Local running coach competes in Berlin marathon
BERLIN — Longtime local running coach Matt Medeiros recently competed at the BMW Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany, on Sept. 26.
He completed the 26.2 miles in 2 hours and 35 minutes to finish 141st overall out of 24,796 runners and 33rd overall in his age group.
North Country Golf Club team takes Interclub League title
CHAMPLAIN — The women's team from North Country Golf Club recently became Interclub League Champions.
The matches were played at six local courses throughout the summer and consisted of a team from each course: Adirondack, the Barracks, Craig Wood, Malone, North Country, and Saranac Lake.
Team members included Cherie Barber, Sue Daul, Marilyn Denny, Nora Derrigo, Janet Dingman, Josie Gilroy, Michelle Gosselin, Judy Jeffords, Carol Jerry, Valerie Jodoin, Shirley Juneau, Jan Letourneau, Joanne Mercier, Lota Nemec, Barb Pelkey, Mary Revolt and Ginger Trombley.
Bowling league results
PLATTSBURGH — The most recent TGIF bowling league results are listed below.
• HS Claude Lashway 224/168/245/637; Barbara Cotter 185/194/184/563.
• HG Gail Taylor 200; Claude Lashway 245
• OHS Vern Malark 202/189/203/595; Dennis Seymour 199/177/215; Homer Bushey 204/177/164/545; Gary Long 210/195/1239/544; Wayne LaBarge 212/192/136/540; Gail Taylor 200/170/160/530; Dawn Chapple 182/180/137/509; Audrey Peryea 181/148/173/502; Carl Lashweay 192; Tom Weightman 199; Larry Cragle 189/190; Dave Gregory 205; Len Wood 201; Bill Dutton 220; Tom Welch 181; Dave Glenn 195.
