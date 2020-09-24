Sports Shorts: Sept. 24, 2020

Bowling league to form
PLATTSBURGH — The Hartson Total Opening three-man Classic League is now forming.
This is a three-man scratch league with entering averages not to exceed a total of 590.
Contact Duane Hartson at 518-643-8758 or North Bowl Lanes at 518-561-1690 to join.
Indoor archery starting up
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club will once again be offering Indoor Archery.
The program will take place on Sundays at 3 p.m. starting on Sunday, Sept. 27.
Bows, arrows and targets are all available to use.
Call Ian Dunbar, Archery Director, at 518-593-9074 for more information or go to the club’s website at www.PlattsburghRodandGun.com
The club also offers an active adult junior rifle shooting program, pistol safety course and pistol shooting.
Bowling league to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The TGIF Bowling League will meet on Oct. 2 at 12:30 p.m. at North Bowl Lanes.
Teams and individual bowlers 50 and over that are interested should contact Morna at 518-643-8283 or attend the meeting.
Golf tournament to be held MORIAH — The Moriah Country Club will host the 15th annual Wally Edwards Memorial Golf Tournament on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 26 and 27. The tournament will feature a two-person best ball/scramble format for 36 holes with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. both days. Flights will be established after play on Saturday. Entry fee is $65 for members and $85 for non-members. Entry includes practice round Friday, a steak dinner on Saturday evening and cash prizes. To enter, call the Moriah Country Club at 518-546-1268 or email tfedwards002@gmail.com. Barracks Fall Classic Oct. 3 PLATTSBURGH — The Barracks Fall Classic will be held Oct. 3 at the Barracks in Plattsburgh with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. This is a 3-person scramble from the white tees and individual play with aggregate score on holes 2, 10 and 16. One player must hit from the blue tees. Minimum team handicap is 33 (Maximum individual handicap is 18 (i.e.) a person with a 20 handicap will be awarded 18 for team computation. Entry fee is $95 for non-members and $80 for members. There is an optional skins game for $60 per team. Entry forms can be picked up in the Pro Shop, or those interested can call 518-566-7150 to enter.
