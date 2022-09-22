PSU announces Public Skate Schedule
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation has released its 2022-23 schedule for public skating at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena, as announced Thursday.
Admission is $3 for the public and free for current SUNY Plattsburgh students with valid college-issued identification. Skate rentals are available at $3 for the public and free for students.
Sunday, Oct. 2 – 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 9 – 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15 – 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 16 – 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 23 – 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 30 – 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 6 – 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 20 – 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 4 – 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 24 – 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 26 – 1-3 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 27 – 1-3 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 28 – 1-3 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29 – 1-3 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30 – 12-2 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 31 – 12-2 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 1 – 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 8 – 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 5 – 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 19 – 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 26 – 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 5 – 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 12 – 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 19 – 12:30-2:30 p.m.
