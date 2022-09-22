Sports Shorts Logo

PSU announces Public Skate Schedule

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation has released its 2022-23 schedule for public skating at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena, as announced Thursday.

Admission is $3 for the public and free for current SUNY Plattsburgh students with valid college-issued identification. Skate rentals are available at $3 for the public and free for students.

— 
Sunday, Oct. 2 – 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 9 – 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15 – 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 16 – 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 23 – 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 30 – 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 6 – 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 20 – 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 4 – 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 24 – 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 26 – 1-3 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 27 – 1-3 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 28 – 1-3 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29 – 1-3 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30 – 12-2 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 31 – 12-2 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 1 – 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 8 – 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 5 – 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 19 – 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 26 – 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 5 – 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 12 – 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 19 – 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Guys & Gals Mixed Alley Highlights

PLATTSBURGH — Here are the results from the Guys & Gals Mixed event held Wednesday.

Points Taken- Casella’s Trash Talkers 4-Awesome Four 0, Pit Pythons 2-Gutter Done 2, Baker’s Beauties 3-Lawson’s 1, Lucky Strikes 3-Amidasa 1, Ball Busters 4-Bye 0, One and Done 3-Barber’s Lawn Care 1, Easy Mark 4-Split Ends 0, Laniacs 3-Framed 1, Slo Rollers 4-Finney Sports 0.
High Scores- Don Myers 556-210, Tom Weightman 447-156, Dave Glenn 470-173, Nancy Mazurak 495-186, Ron Dumont 431-165, Carl Lashway 562-213, Tina Welch 384-164, Ann Laravia 465-185, Betty Baker 480-176, Chet Abare 387-138, Dave Gregory 553-202, Terry Hoy 559-222, Joan Duquette 365-131, Kathie Merchant 421-149, Steve Hall 398-154, Pat Atkinson 398-140, Mary Ann Rygaylo 358-151, Peggy Passino 421-148, Kitty Bechard 436-181, Marie Desroches 509-174, Joe Damour 462-177, Kathe Petro 364-129, Chrisann Sartwell 334-113.

