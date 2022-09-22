Guys & Gals Mixed Alley Highlights
PLATTSBURGH — Here are the results from the Guys & Gals Mixed event held Wednesday.
Points Taken- Casella’s Trash Talkers 4-Awesome Four 0, Pit Pythons 2-Gutter Done 2, Baker’s Beauties 3-Lawson’s 1, Lucky Strikes 3-Amidasa 1, Ball Busters 4-Bye 0, One and Done 3-Barber’s Lawn Care 1, Easy Mark 4-Split Ends 0, Laniacs 3-Framed 1, Slo Rollers 4-Finney Sports 0.
High Scores- Don Myers 556-210, Tom Weightman 447-156, Dave Glenn 470-173, Nancy Mazurak 495-186, Ron Dumont 431-165, Carl Lashway 562-213, Tina Welch 384-164, Ann Laravia 465-185, Betty Baker 480-176, Chet Abare 387-138, Dave Gregory 553-202, Terry Hoy 559-222, Joan Duquette 365-131, Kathie Merchant 421-149, Steve Hall 398-154, Pat Atkinson 398-140, Mary Ann Rygaylo 358-151, Peggy Passino 421-148, Kitty Bechard 436-181, Marie Desroches 509-174, Joe Damour 462-177, Kathe Petro 364-129, Chrisann Sartwell 334-113.
