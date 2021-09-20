Sports Shorts: Sept. 20, 2021

Outdoor events announced for this week
PLATTSBURGH — On Wednesday, Sept. 22, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on a nature walk at the upper Wickham Marsh Wildlife Management Area trails near Port Kent.
This area is the site of the ancient Ausable River delta. The pace is easy on a wide trail. Trip Leader: Nancy Olsen, 518-561-0189.
On Saturday, Sept. 25, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on a hike up Cascade and Porter Mountains.
This hike is considered moderate at an elevation of 4098 feet and at 5.6 miles round trip (4-5 hours).
Bring lunch/snacks and water. Trip Leader: Kimberly Smith, 315-813-4407. Please call by Sept. 23.
TGIF Bowling League results
PLATTSBURGH — Results from recent competition in the TGIF Bowling League have been announced.
—
High series- Gary Long 164/226/178/569, Dawn Chapple 158/179/154/491.
High game- Audrey Peryea 193, Gary Long 226.
Other high scores- Claude Lashway 157/179/223/559, George Tallman 203/137/203/543, Bill Grohans 180, Dennis Seymour 183/181, Jim Brunet 201, Len Wood 203, Tom Weightman 209/197, Don Myers 182, Bill Dutton 200/186, Homer Bushey 189.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.