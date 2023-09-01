Plattsburgh Paddlers Program
PLATTSBURGH —The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department Paddlers program will meet at 11 AM to paddle from Lake Kushaqua to Rainbow Lake. Register with us at (518)562-6860.
Gab-N-Dad performance
CADYVILLE — Gab-N-Dad will be performing on Sept 9 at the Cadyville Recreation Park from 5-7 p.m.. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, and best singing voice to join the Town of Plattsburgh for this fun event! All park rules apply. If you have questions, please call (518)562-6860.
TGIF Bowling seeking bowlers
PLATTSBURGH — TGIF Senior Bowling League needs bowlers age 50 and above. We bowl on Fridays starting Sept 8 at 11:30 at North Bowl Lanes.
If interested call Morna at 518-643-8283.
Calling all Coaches
PLATTSBURGH — The Press-Republican is asking all high school coaches to make sure they’ve submitted the preseason coaches form.
We’ve received a massive amount of forms from across the North Country, but are still missing a few teams that participate in fall sports.
If you haven’t done so yet, please use this weekend to submit your forms. The link for the form can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/223p9kyy
The fall sports seasons really get going starting this weekend, and we want to make sure to correctly spell names and provide the right information for a kid who performs well in a game.
Any questions can be sent to sports@pressrepublican.com
