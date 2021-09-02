Sports Shorts: Sept. 2, 2021

Sears, Coryer win golf league title
WEST PLATTSBURGH — Terry Sears and John Coryer combined for a 36-15 record to outlast second-place team Steve Fuller and Zachary Smart's 33-18 mark and defend their championship in a highly-competitive, 18-team Post 1619 Golf League season.
Third place went to Steve Pedulla and Sherm Stringham (30.5-20.5), fourth to Chris Dupell and Dale Sears (28.5-22.5), a tie for fifth between Brad and Kevin Fournia, Frank Darrah and Jack Mawhinney, and Mike and Randy Rock (28-23) and eighth to Kenny Gadway and Pete McMillan (27-24).
Mike Rock had the low handicap for nine holes this season with a four, followed by Pedulla and Coryer at five, Steve Williams at six and Keith Reyell at seven.
League officers for the season were Gadway president, Mawhinney vice-president and Keith Reyell treasurer.
