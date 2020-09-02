Sports Shorts: Sept. 2, 2020

Lucky Strike Lanes needs bowlers
MALONE — Lucky Strike Lanes is looking for bowlers to fill the following leagues:
Monday Night Pioneer Men's League- 1 team (5 men per team)
Wednesday Ladies Star League- 2 teams (5 women per team)
Thursday Bowling Belles League- 1 team (5 ladies per team) and individuals
Sunday Niters League- Teams needed (any combination of 4 people can make up a team)
Anyone interested please call Lucky Strike Lanes at 518-483-5220 or email LSLMalone@aol.com.
Youth league registration have also been scheduled.
The Saturday Morning Youth Bowling Program will have registration on Saturday, Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bowling will begin on Sept. 19.
Registration fee is $4. Leagues are as follows:
-Tiny Tot Bumpers (Ages 8 & Under)
-Hits & Misses (Ages 9-18)
Golf fundraiser set for September
PLATTSBURGH – Golfers can enjoy a day on the links while helping vital patient-centered programs and supporting community wellness efforts thanks to the Foundation of CVPH and the Hoffman Eells Group, CPAs.
The Jim Abbott & Dick Coffey Golf Tournament is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 18 at Adirondack Golf & Country Club.
The event traditionally takes place in June but was rescheduled due to COVID-19. Following guidelines from the New York State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, organizers have made several changes to the event to prevent the spread of the virus. They include:
-Registration begins at 11:00 a.m. and will be held outside at several tables spread out to promote social distancing
-Hand sanitizer will be provided to each player
-Masks must be worn in the clubhouse
-A box lunch will be provided to each golfer
Once golfers register, they will be able to pick up their cart and head to their hole assignment for a noon shotgun start.
The Foundation and Adirondack Golf & Country Club ask players to keep one person per cart, unless they are from the same household or rode to the tournament in the same vehicle.
Score cards should be dropped off after golfers finish the course. Prizes will be mailed to the winner by The Foundation.
In addition to supporting The Foundation’s mission of connecting generosity to enhance health and wellness in the community, the event also honors Jim Abbott and Dick Coffey, who are remembered by many as community leaders, beloved fathers and husbands and avid golfers. For more information and to sign up, head to https://www.cvph.org/Foundation/Abbott-Coffey-Golf.
