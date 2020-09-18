Sports Shorts: Sept. 18, 2020

Co-Ed soccer needs one team
PLATTSBURGH — The Fall Co-Ed Soccer season will begin Thursday, Sept. 24.
The league is looking for one more team. Games will be played weekly on Thursday and Friday at Penfield Park.
Cost is $695 for seven games, including playoffs.
Registration will close on Saturday.
To enter a team, contact Randy Lozier at 518-572-6563.
Over 30 Baseball to begin
PLATTSBURGH — The Fall Over 30 Baseball League is set to play next week.
Games are played weekly at Lefty Wilson on Tuesday and Thursday.
The cost is $695 for seven games, including playoffs.
The league is looking for one more team. Registration is set to close on Saturday.
To enter a team, contact Randy Lozier at 518-572-6563.
Sears, Coryer win Adirondack golf league
PERU — The team of Terry Sears and John Coryer combined for a 35.5-15.5 record to finish in first place in the 2020 Post 1619 Golf League held at Adirondack Golf & Country Club.
The league ran for 17 weeks and featured 18 two-man teams.
There was a tie for second place in the standings between Kevin and Brad Fournia, along with Steve Pedulla and Sherm Stringham, both teams at 30.5-20.5.
Rounding out the top six were Steve Fuller and Zachary Smart fourth at 29.5-21.5, Pete McMillan and Kenny Gadway fifth at 28-23, and Jack Mawhinney and Frank Darrah sixth at 27.5-23.5.
The low average in the nine-hole league was Josh McMillan with a 39.6, followed by Mike Rock (40.5), Steve Pedulla (41.1), Pete McMillan (42.8), John Coryer (43.1), Steve Fuller (43.9), Jack Mawhinney (44.4) and Terry Sears (44.5).
League officers for the 2020 season were president Kenny Gadway, vice-president Jack Mawhinney, secretary/statistician Keith Reyell and treasurer Mark Reyell.
Schuyler Falls basketball registration
SCHUYLER FALLS — The Town of Schuyler Falls Recreation Department is accepting applications for registration for its basketball program for grades 1 to 6.
Registration forms are to be done online only at schuylerfallsny.com.
Forms must be submitted by Nov. 19. Late registrations will be placed on a waiting list and does not guarantee participation.
For more information, contact the Town Hall at 518-563-1129 or Sam Campbell at 518-643-2542.
Youth pheasant hunt announced
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro fish & game will be holding a youth pheasant hunt on Sept. 26 and 27 at 8:30 a.m. for ages 12-15.
Participants must have a 2019-2020 NYS hunting license.
Skeet practice is required on Sept. 19 and 20 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. located off of Fish & Game rd pre-registration required.
For more information, contact John Oliver at 518-963-4421, Jim Hotaling at 518-963-7430 or Dan Sweatt at 518-963-7033.
