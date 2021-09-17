Sports Shorts: Sept. 17, 2021

Northern Lights to hold youth XC practices
CADYVILLE — Northern Lights Running Club has begun holding practices for youth runners in Grades 2 through 6.
Practices will be every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 5:30 p.m.
For more information, email nlrunners@hotmail.com.
DA Cup Classic today
PLATTSBURGH — The 2021 D.A. Cup Golf Classic will be held at the Barracks Golf Course today with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
Registration begins at 8 a.m.
Tee assignments are listed below.
1- Andrew Wylie, Roger Browne, John Hynes, Mike O’Connor.
1A- Mike Dodds, Bob Wieworka, John Lamare, Sal Mercurio.
2- Bill Durgan, Chris DeGrandpre, Chris McComb, Pat Curran
2A- John Munson, Dan Munson, Bob Munson, Ryan Munson.
3- Andy Guay, Pete Sorrell, John Niles, Bill Russell.
3A- Eric Courcelle, Mike Madore, Bryan Caron, Eric Caron.
4- Ron Parmeter, Kevin Riley, Scott Tart, Marc Felio.
4A- Nadim Durgan, Casey Flynn, Eric Labounty, Mike Jensen.
5- Bud Wynne, Mike Rowe, Paul Dame, Guest.
5A- Rolla Parker, Jr., Jesse Ringer, CJ Tozzo, Cliff Latray.
6- Bobby Hall, Dennis Fowler, Michael Armstrong, Travis Doner.
6A- John Roberts, Rick Brunelle, Alfie Ladue, Donnie Smith.
7- Carl Benware, Marty Snow, Greg King, Dave Trudeau.
7A- John Stahl, Dave Carpenter, Walt Gilbo, Jon Rebideau.
8- MaryBeth Weeden, Robin Weeden, Hollie Mecurio, Ed Davis
8A- Carol Carpenter, Steve Carpenter, Jeff Titherington, Rhonda Titherington.
9- Chuck Dobson, Billy Moore, Ken Borden, Chuck Potthast.
9A- Alan Griffin, John Dickinson, Scott Menard, Peter Ensel
10- Larry Cragle, Bruce McCormick, John Phillips, Kyle Siskavich.
10A- Jamie Martineau, Hilary Rogers, Noah Martineau, Nate Devins.
11- Krista VanArman, Jim Abdulla, James VanArman, Adam Scharf.
11A- Ben Barry, Dean Schneller, Konnor Baker, James Belton.
12- Jeff Stitt, Ryan Lee, Gaelan Trombley, Jared Burns.
12A- Dennis Curtain, Dave Jabaut, John Zurlo, John Zurlo, Jr.
13- Marquis Scott, Gabe Girard, Steve McCaulley, Kelly McCaulley.
13A- Jamie Flynn, Jack Bullard, Guest, Guest.
14- Bobby Dergham, David Terry, Dennis Bardecick, Ken Brodure.
14A- Bruce Monette, Derek Cook, Lucien White, Connor Dailey.
15- Will Flynn, John Flynn, Rick Lorey, Chuck Vourhees.
Mountain club to hike Mt. Marcy
KEENE — On Sept. 18, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on a hike up Mt. Marcy, the highest peak in New York’s Adirondacks at an elevation of 5344 feet.
This hike is considered difficult at 14.8 miles round trip (10-11 hours).
Bring lunch, snacks and water. Trip leader: Kimberly Smith, 315-813-4407.
Guys and Gals Bowling League results
PLATTSBURGH — Results from the Guys and Gals Bowling League for this week have been announced.
Points Taken- Slo Rollers 4, Split Ends 0; Finney Sports 3, Alley Gators 1; Ausable Chasm 3, Awesome Four 1; Pit Pythons 4, Scared Splitless 0; Lucky Strikes 3, Easy Mark 1; Gutter Done 4, WIRY 0; Barber's Lawn Care 3, Ball Busters 1; Baker Beauties 3, Spare No One 1; Lawson's 3, Amidasa 1.
High Scores- Kathe Petro 388-145, Tami Thomas 504-174, Tom Weightman 481-193, Julia Liberty (sub) 514-216, Joe Damour 417-156, Diane Dillon 454-172, Dawn Adams 421-169, Don Myers 517-199, Pat Atkinson 388-144, Mary Ann Rygaylo 346-138, Carl Lashway 436-163, Hank Bush 542-202, Diana St. Clair 407-153, Dennis Seymour 552-194, Kathie Merchant 417-151, Kitty Bechard 412-157, Alfred Bombard 495-179, Denise Goddeau 434-163, Joe Goddeau 429-162, Don Dubuque 378-147, Joe Phaneuf 517-188, Doris Martino 406-169, Peggy Passino 512-205, Betty Baker 472-170, Dave Glenn 431-151, Nancy Mazurak 431-158, Chet Abare 349-132, Bonnie Fiato 371-133, Terry Hoy 522-188, Joan Duquette 393-134.
Willsboro Fish and Game club to host youth pheasant hunt
WILLSBORO — A youth pheasant hunt sponsored by the Willsboro Fish and Game Club will be held on Sept. 25 and 26.
Skeet practice is required. Practice will be Sept. 22 from 4 to 6 p.m.
A 2020-21 small game license required. To sign up or for more information, contact John Oliver at 518-569-1869, Dan Sweatt at 518-963-7033 or Jim Hotaling at 518-963-7430.
Moriah golf course to hold tournament
MORIAH — The Moriah Country club will host the 16th annual Wally Edwards Memorial Golf Tournament on Sept. 25 and 26.
There will be a shotgun start both days at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
This is a two person best ball-scramble for both days with flights established following play on Saturday.
There will be a steak dinner Saturday evening. Cash prizes will be awarded following play on Sunday. Entry fee is $65 for Moriah Golf Club members and $85 for non members.
To register, call the club at 518-546-1268 or email Tom Edwards @ tfedwards002@gmail.com.
TGIF bowling league results
PLATTSBURGH — Results from the TGIF bowling league on Sept. 10 have been announced.
The TGIF League needs bowlers age 50 and above, men or women.
The league bowls every Friday at 12:30 p.m. at North Bowl Lanes.
High series- Gary Long 201/213/205/629, Barbara Cotter 209/181/179/569.
Other high scores- Wayne LaBarge 209/224/178/609, Larry Cragle 175/175/208/558, Audrey Peryea 174/165/163/502, LJ Vincent 206/190, Joe Phaneuf 198, Len Wood 214, Bill Dutton 202, Jim Layhee 193, Dave Gregory 190, Tom Weightman 184, Vern Malark 182, Don Myers 184.
Weekly bicycle time trial results
POINT AU ROCHE — Ljubomir Tot set a personal best time to claim the final event of the season at the Point Au Roche firehouse on Lakeshore Road, timing in at 25:17.
Ed Armstrong(26:19) and Steve Vogl (27:31) rounded out the top three.
Full Results
1. Ljubomir Tot 25:17 2. Ed Armstrong 26:19 3. Steve Vogl 27:31 4. Diego de los Rios 28:42 5. John Callaghan 39:46
North Country Golf Course offers congratulations to championship winners
CHAMPLAIN — The North Country Golf Club Championships were held on Aug. 21 and 22.
Congratulations to the following members: Men's Club Champion - Bart VanLeuvan; Women's Club Champion - Alivia Waldron; A Champion -Chris McComb; B Champion -Ethan Goslin; Senior Champion - Larry Brown; and Senior B Champion - Terry Rowe.
Local man scores hole-in-one
CHAMPLAIN — During the Champlain Fire Department Golf Tournament held at North Country Golf Club on Sept. 11, Herb Ferrell scored a hole-in-one on hole No. 14.
He tallied the ace using a 4-wood at 145 yards. This was witnessed by Kris Renadette, Bill Renadette and Mike Renadette.
