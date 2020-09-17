Sports Shorts: Sept. 17, 2020

Weekly bicycle time trials
POINT AU ROCHE — Jim Walker won the final event of the season covering the 10-mile course in a time of 23:59 for the Wednesday weekly bicycle time trials.
Paul Ford (25:42) and Jerry Macner (25:58) completed the top three.
—
10-mile results
1. Jim Walker 23:59; 2. Paul Ford 25:42; 3. Jerry Macner 25:58; 4. Eric Kreckel 26:20; 5. Ed Armstrong 26:52; 6. Stacey Brooks 28:25; 7. Steve Vogl 32:15; 8. Brian Micheels 32:25; 9. Aiden Vogl 32:47; 10. Amy Mountcastle 35:35; 11. John Callaghan 36:59.
