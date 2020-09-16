Sports Shorts: Sept. 16, 2020

Barracks Championship results
PLATTSBURGH — The Barracks recently crowned their club champions after some very competitive golf.
Kathy Ashline is the new women's club champion after firing a three-day, 54-hole total of 254.
Suzy Stefanick turned in a low net of 201 followed by Liz Gates (no score provided).
Nick Bouyea took home the men's club title, edging out Robin Weeden, 229-231.
Remaining flight winners are listed below.
—
A Flight
1, William Flynn (239); T2, Tim Nephew (243); T2, Bob Pfohler (243).
B Flight
1, Bob Wieworka (277); 2, Brett Carpenter (283).
Senior Flight
Two-day total
1, Bruce Lawson (140); T2, Pete Hayden (141); T2, Wayne Beebie (141).
Weekly bicycle time trials
POINT AU ROCHE — Paul Ford timed in at 24 minutes, 42 seconds to claim first place this past week at the bicycle time trials.
Eric Kreckel (25:38) and Ed Armstrong (26:00) completed the top three.
The final time trial of the season will be held today.
—
10-mile results
1. Paul Ford 24:42; 2. Eric Kreckel 25:38; 3. Ed Armstrong 26:00; 4. Stacey Brooks 27:02; 5. Brian Micheels 30:27; 6. Steve Vogl 31:32; 7. Ryan Demers 31:52; 8. Amy Mountcastle 33:06; 9. John Callaghan 35:54.
