Guys & Gals Mixed Highlights
PLATTSBURGH — Wednesday, the Guys & Gals Senior Mixed bowling league got together for its weekly meetup. Here are the results.
Points Taken- Easy Mark 3-Alley Gators 1, Split Ends 3-Baker’s Beauties 1, Next Frame 4-Lucky Strikes 0, Gutter Done 3.5-Pit Pythons .5, Amidasa 2-Yellowstone 2, One & Done 3-Ball Busters 1, No. Co. Honor Flight 4-Awesome Four 0, Slo Rollers 3-Dirtbusters 1.
High Scores- Kitty Bechard 398-153, Claude Dessureault (sub) 478-171, Paul Nunn 544-199, Edie Reed 476-179, Mary Joyce 328-117, Tina Welch 351-125, Marie Desroches 489-177, Dave Pellerin 434-164, Chuck Leclair 531-204, Claude Lashway 564-194, Denise Goddeau 483-166, Joe Goddeau 401-142, Mary Clark 445-161, Homer Bushey 504-202, Steve Fleury 637-254, Terri Schwartz 266-104, Bonnie Sponable 362-149, Don Stone 408-157, Pat Atkinson 410-168, Ellie West 327-122, Leona Marsha 416-168, Bonnie Jarvis 479-162, Julie Liberty (sub) 611-236, Diane Dillon 407-176.
Shoutout to the AVCS goalkeepers
CLINTONVILLE — A special shoutout is in order for AuSable Valley’s Lukas Burns and Logan Yaeger.
They were omitted in Wednesday’s paper due to not knowing which keeper was in the net during their contest.
During the Patriots 10-0 defeat by Peru, Burns stopped 22 shots. Many of the saves were tremendous saves that would have gone in otherwise.
Yaeger came in as substitute late in the game and stopped his fair share of goals in the time he was on the field.
All total, AVCS combined to save 24 shots against 36 shots by Peru.
Way to go both Burns and Yaeger!
