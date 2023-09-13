Moriah 32, AuSable Valley 6
CLINTONVILLE — The Vikings hit the road Saturday and faced the Patriots of AuSable Valley in a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference opener for both schools.
Moriah won the contest, 32-6.
The Viking duo of Isaac White and Evan Fleury combined for 155 yards on the ground to lead the team.
While Fleury ran for 95 yard on 10 carries, White was the one who cashed in. He was responsible for three of the team’s touchdowns.
Joe Pelkey carried three times for 34 yards, but was more impressive in the air. He finished the day going 6-10 for 95 yards in the air with one touchdown. That went Dieter Olcott who finished the night with two catches for 33 yards.
The Patriots fought hard to stay in the game as Dylan Bombard rushed for 41 yards on 14 carries. He also was on the receiving end of Porter Goodman’s two completions, netting nine yards.
Shawn Holzer earned AuSable Valley’s lone touchdown, finishing the day with eight carries for 41 yards.
With the win, Moriah improves to 2-0 and will have their home opener when Beekmantown pays a visit, tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. After two straight weeks in the friendly confines, AuSable will travel to face Massena in a non-conference matchup, Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
MCS 6 16 8 0 - 32
AVCS 0 0 0 6 - 6
Individual Stats
Rushing
MCS- White 12-60 3 TD; Fleury 10-95, Pelkey- 3-34; O’Brien-5-42; Snyder 1-3
AVCS- Bombard 14-41, Fletcher 5-23, Holzer 8-41 TD.
Passing
MCS- Pelkey 6-10 95 TD
AVCS- Goodman 2-6-1 9
Receiving
MCS- Fleury 2-33; Callahan 1-2; Olcott 2-33 TD, Cooper 1-35, Allen 1-35
AVCS- Bombard 2-9
Interceptions
MCS- Callahan
Maddy Welc correction
It was improperly stated in yesterday’s issue of the Press-Republican that Maddy Lake won the girls individual race at the Section VII Cross Country Invitational.
Additionally, it was said that she attended Lake Placid. She’s actually a proud Nighthawk of Peru.
Apologies to Lake for the mistakes and congratulations her again for winning the race, Saturday.
Be sure to check out the cross country recaps to see how she did on Tuesday.
