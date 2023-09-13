Fall Adventurer Program
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department will begin their Fall Adventurer program for adults and senior citizens on September 19 at John Brown Farm at 12 p.m.
We will meet at 12 p.m. each week to explore a new location. The full list of dates, locations, and directions can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/mup8keew.
Anyone interested in attending must pre-register by calling 518-562-6860 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Camping skills class
PLATTSBURGH — Come learn how to build a fire, use a compass, and basic orienteering skills with the Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department and Point Au Roche on Wednesday Sept 20 at 9 a.m. Call to sign up at (518)562-6860. This class is for adults 18 and older.
Scoring Correction
PLATTSBURGH — In yesterday’s Press-Republican, it was stated that Lake Placid’s Anisa Cecunjanin, scored her team’s goal against NAC, Friday.
It was actually Briar Beaney who scored the Blue Bombers goal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.