Points Taken- Lawson’s 3-Pit Pythons 1, Casella’s Trash Talkers 3-Baker’s Beauties 1, Awesome Four 3-Gutter Done 1, One and Done 3-Bye 1, Barber’s Lawn Care 4-Amidasa 0, Ball Busters 4-Lucky Strikes 0, Finney Sports 4-Laniacs 0, Slo Rollers 3-Easy Mark 1, Split Ends 4-Framed 0.
High Scores Bea Holler 450-186, Chuck Leclair 469-162, Dave Glenn 442-154, Leonard Wood 558-222, Tom Weightman 470-174, Denise Goddeau 434-158, Julie Preston 528-246, Doris Martino 407-171, Leona Marsha 437-170, Peggy Passino 442-179, Don Dubuque 421-156, Dawn Adams 401-145, Leeanne Valenze 438-168, Cheryl Henry 389-148, Bill Dutton 554-204.
Next week schedule 9/14- Lanes 1&2-Baker’s Beauties vs Gutter Done, Lanes 3&4-Awesome Four vs Lawson’s, Lanes 5&6-Pit Pythons vs Casella’s Trash Talkers, Lanes 7&8-Ball Busters vs Barber’s Lawn Care, Lanes 9&10-One and Done vs Lucky Strikes, Lanes 11&12-Amidasa vs Bye, Lanes 13&14-Framed vs Slo Rollers, Lanes 15&16-Finney Sports vs Split Ends, Lanes 17&18-Laniacs vs Easy Mark.
Marathon Canoe Team cruises at 90-Miler
SARANAC LAKE — The Paul Smith’s College marathon canoe team had a strong three days in the Adirondack Canoe Classic “90-Miler” over the weekend.
They paddle through roughly 90 miles of connected lakes and rivers, with portages/carries at certain places between the bodies of water. With 17 Paul Smith’s College athletes competing in four different classes, the Bobcats took first place in all four races.
The Bobcats were led by the C7 Voyageur “War Canoe” which claimed first place overall and won the college division by two and half hours. Their time of 13:05:47 represents the fastest time by nearly an hour in Paul Smith’s College History in this storied event.
Not to be outdone was the college’s C4 mixed team had a winning time of 13:39:42, not only winning the category outright, but besting the next collegiate boat by an hour and a half — the time represents another college record for the Bobcats. The Bobcats second C4 took 5th place in the category with a time of 15:10:05.
The College’s all female C2 team of Emily Cieslewitz and Abigail Johnson stormed through the recreation division, besting not just the women’s field, but the entire field, to take home top honors with a time of 17:58:27.
The Bobcats will return to action at the Long Lake Long Boat Championships in two weeks.
Fournias win Post 1619 Golf League
PERU — Only 1.5 points separated the top four teams in a highly-competitive season in the Post 1619 Golf League at Adirondack Golf & Country Club, Brad and Kevin Fournia ended up winning the league on the final day of the 18-week season with a 37-17 record.
Pete McMillan/Ken Gadway and Frank Darrah/Jack Mawhinney were tied for second at 36-18, just one point off the pace. Another .5 point off the pace in fourth were Chris Dupell/Dale Sears at 35.5-18.5. Finishing in fifth were Steve and Ryan Williams at 33.5-20.5 and in sixth were Zach Smart/Steve Fuller at 31.5-22.5. Mike Rock once again compiled the low average, edging out John Coryer, 41.6- 41.4. Rounding out the top five were Steve Pedulla (42.9), Ryan Williams (43.7) and Dupell (43.8). Coryer’s even-par 36 on the final day of the league was the low round of the season, followed by Mike Rock and Brad Fournia with 37s and Dale Sears and Coryer with 38s.
A highlight of the season were three hole-in-ones by Mike Rock, Marty Collins and Terry Sears — all coming on the 17 th hole.
