PLATTSBURGH — Tryouts for the 2024 New York Strikers baseball/softball teams will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, at South Acres Park in Plattsburgh.
Baseball and softball players for age groups 10u through 17u are invited to try out for next season’s program. Teams will play a local schedule as well as a travel-tournament schedule.
Registration fee is $75.
To register or for more information, email info@thestrikezoneplatts.org.
Formally known as the Lake Champlain Brewers, the program is now under the umbrella of The Strike Zone Plattsburgh baseball/softball training facility. The Vermont Strikers program in Essex Junction, Vt., has produced more than a dozen college baseball players in just a few years, including Owen Kellington, a fourth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
September Virtual 5k Run/Walk
JAY, N.Y. — Karson Hull and his family hope that people will join them in raising funds for research during this Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
During the month of September, Hope for Miracles, Inc., a nonprofit charity based in Jay, N.Y., is holding a Virtual 5k Run/Walk. People can participate by signing up online at the charity’s website or through their Facebook Page Event (Run to Cure Childhood Cancer).
The virtual fundraiser is set up so individuals can participate on their own schedule and at their own pace. Participants are asked to make a donation of at least $10.00. The first 25 individuals to sign up will receive a special 5k Hope for Miracles T-shirt. Those taking part are asked to post pictures to social media platforms and tag Hope for Miracles to spread awareness of childhood cancer. Donations are also gratefully accepted.
Neuroblastoma is a rare childhood cancer and accounts for 7 to 10% of childhood cancers. However, it is the most common type of cancer in infants; almost 50% of all cancer in infants are Neuroblastoma. There are about 800 children diagnosed with Neuroblastoma in the United States each year, and most are diagnosed before the age of 5.
Holly LaBombard said that this is also a chance for local youth to get involved by supporting their peers while participating in a health-promoting activity. Karson’s family and Kira Witherwax Team of Remax North Country are sponsoring 55 slots for youth runners. Interested youth and their families can reach out to info@hopeformiracles.com or (518) 572-0695 for more information.
Along with the virtual fun run, Hope for Miracles is selling tickets for its 4th Annual Gala for Miracles. The Gala is scheduled for Nov. 4 at the Whiteface Club & Resort in Lake Placid. Individual ticket prices for this year’s Gala are $75 for adults and $35 for children 12 and under. Rooms at the Mirror Lake Inn will be available for a discounted rate.
For more information, or to sign up for either the virtual 5K or Gala, visit https://www.hopeformiracles.org.
18th Annual Wally Edwards Memorial golf tournament
PORT HENRY — The Moriah Country Club will host the 18th Annual Wally Edwards Memorial Golf Tournament on Sept 23rd and 24th.
This is a 2 Person Scramble / Best ball event for 36 holes. Flighted after play on Saturday. There will be a steak dinner on Saturday following play and entertainment by Merl Jam.
Cost is $75 for Club members and $95 for non-members.
To enter call the Moriah CC at 546-1268 ,or Tom Edwards at 637-2875.
Adirondack Mount Club to visit The Wild Center
PLATTSBURGH — On Friday the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on a visit to The Wild Center, Tupper Lake. Enjoy the indoor exhibits, and explore the large outdoor campus with handicapped access, stick sculptures, a tree house and other special features. Adult tickets, online $23, on site $24. Senior/military tickets online $21, on site $22..Bring a bag lunch or enjoy the cafeteria which is half immersed in the otter pond.
Leader: Anne Bailey, 518-563-5794. Please call by Sept 13.
TGIF Bowling Results
PLATTSBURGH — Here are the results from Friday’s TGIF bowling session.
HS Claude Lashway204/208/216/628 Audrey Peryea 231/159/182/572
HG Audrey Peryea 231 Claude Lashway 216
OHS Dennis Seymour 211/204/159/574 Larry Cragle 183/155/211/549
Dawn Chapple 208/‘65/192/565 Barbara Cotter156/158/200/514
Bill Dutton 201 Tom Weightman 215 Wayne LaBarge 189
Alex Bechard 191 Marie Desroschers 196
