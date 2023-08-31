Sports Shorts Logo

Weekly Time Trial Results

PLATTSBURGH — Ed Armstrong timed in at 27:29 to claim first place. Ljubomir Tot(28:51) and Joey West(30:53) rounded out the top three closing out the 2023 season.

Ten mile results

1. Ed Armstrong 27:29 2. Ljubomir Tot 28:51 3. Joey West 30:53 4. Diego de Los Rios 31:59 5. Stephanie West 34:30

Folds of Honor Tee Assignments

PERU — The Folds of Honor golf tournament begins today at 1 p.m. at the Adirondack Golf & Country Club. It is set to be a shotgun start. Here are the tee assignments.

1A- King, King, Asadourian, O’Connor

1B- Kelly, Albarelli, Martin, Blow

2- Fournia, Fournia, Maggy, Fournia

3- Loreman, Raymond, Deno, Girard

4- Bresett, Watts, Guido, Munson

5- Dyer, Campbell, Favro, Newell

5B- Siskavich, Terry, Favro, Newell

6- Frenyea, Burke, Rock, Stark

7- Dual, Riel, Siskavich, Marshall

8- Coryer, Dupell, Shutts, Williams

9- Labounty, Wilson, Olsen, Acostadiedo

10A- Duprey, Bushy, Shutts, Williams

10B- Fisher, Fisher, Baker, Brault

11- Ballantine, Rice, Deresky, Jones

12A- Combs, Proctor, Foley, Provost

12B- Hoey, Kowalaski, Kowalaski, Kowalaski

13- McGee, Bingle, Miller, Birtz

14A- Miller, Millers, Desch, Rabideau

15- Galm, Gilroy, Carroll, Jeffords

16A- Bennett, Munson, Wells, Side

16B- Silver, Daniels, St. Clair, Daniels

17A- Vanleuvan, Bouyea, Bouyea, Ashline

17B- Easton, Burdo, Lefave, Allen

18A. Weeden, Beebee, Douglas, Provost

18B- Facteau, Layhee, Brown, Brown

PSU Women’s Basketball to Host Kids’ Nite Out on Sept16

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State women’s basketball team will be hosting a Kids’ Nite Out event on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Memorial Hall on Plattsburgh State’s campus.

Kids’ Nite Out is for children ages 5-13, and the event will run from 6-9 p.m. The cost is $15 per child, and activities include games, sports, arts & crafts, and a movie. Registration will be on-site only from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the day of the event.

Any questions should be directed to head coach Ben Sarraf by e-mail at bsarr001@plattsburgh.edu or by phone at (518) 564-4160.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you