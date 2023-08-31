Weekly Time Trial Results
PLATTSBURGH — Ed Armstrong timed in at 27:29 to claim first place. Ljubomir Tot(28:51) and Joey West(30:53) rounded out the top three closing out the 2023 season.
Ten mile results
1. Ed Armstrong 27:29 2. Ljubomir Tot 28:51 3. Joey West 30:53 4. Diego de Los Rios 31:59 5. Stephanie West 34:30
Folds of Honor Tee Assignments
PERU — The Folds of Honor golf tournament begins today at 1 p.m. at the Adirondack Golf & Country Club. It is set to be a shotgun start. Here are the tee assignments.
1A- King, King, Asadourian, O’Connor
1B- Kelly, Albarelli, Martin, Blow
2- Fournia, Fournia, Maggy, Fournia
3- Loreman, Raymond, Deno, Girard
4- Bresett, Watts, Guido, Munson
5- Dyer, Campbell, Favro, Newell
5B- Siskavich, Terry, Favro, Newell
6- Frenyea, Burke, Rock, Stark
7- Dual, Riel, Siskavich, Marshall
8- Coryer, Dupell, Shutts, Williams
9- Labounty, Wilson, Olsen, Acostadiedo
10A- Duprey, Bushy, Shutts, Williams
10B- Fisher, Fisher, Baker, Brault
11- Ballantine, Rice, Deresky, Jones
12A- Combs, Proctor, Foley, Provost
12B- Hoey, Kowalaski, Kowalaski, Kowalaski
13- McGee, Bingle, Miller, Birtz
14A- Miller, Millers, Desch, Rabideau
15- Galm, Gilroy, Carroll, Jeffords
16A- Bennett, Munson, Wells, Side
16B- Silver, Daniels, St. Clair, Daniels
17A- Vanleuvan, Bouyea, Bouyea, Ashline
17B- Easton, Burdo, Lefave, Allen
18A. Weeden, Beebee, Douglas, Provost
18B- Facteau, Layhee, Brown, Brown
PSU Women’s Basketball to Host Kids’ Nite Out on Sept16
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State women’s basketball team will be hosting a Kids’ Nite Out event on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Memorial Hall on Plattsburgh State’s campus.
Kids’ Nite Out is for children ages 5-13, and the event will run from 6-9 p.m. The cost is $15 per child, and activities include games, sports, arts & crafts, and a movie. Registration will be on-site only from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the day of the event.
Any questions should be directed to head coach Ben Sarraf by e-mail at bsarr001@plattsburgh.edu or by phone at (518) 564-4160.
