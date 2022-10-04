Upcoming Hiking Events from the Algonquin Chapter
These are upcoming outings hosted by the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club.
Saturday, October 15
The public is invited to join the club on a morning walk to observe and note the late summer to fall changes at the 22 stops on the Phil Walker Memorial Trail at Point au Roche State Park. It will be an easy and slow pace for where anyone is able to join. Marilyn Smith is the trip leader. Please call 518-561-3167, by October 13 to sign up.
Sunday, October 16
The public is invited to join the club for their Fall Foliage Hike, a beginning hike on Mount Jo. At a height of 2876 ft, and 2.6 miles round trip, this hike is considered easy. It will approximately take 2-3 hours. Kimberly Smith will lead this hike and can be reached at 518-645-0447. Please call by Oct 15 to register.
TGIF Bowling recap
These are the results from the recent TGIF event, Friday:
HS Gary Long 216/244/173/633 Dawn Chapple 184/170/169/521
HG Gary Long 244 Dawn Chapple 182
OHS Dennis Seymour 225/183/189/597 Claude Lashway 191/196/193/580
LJ Vincent 177/179/215/571
Jim Brunet 190 Larry Cragle 204 Wayne LaBarge 221 Homer Bushey 180
Len Wood 181/207
