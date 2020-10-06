Sports Shorts: Oct. 6, 2020

Barracks offering golf special
PLATTSBURGH — The Barracks Golf Course would like to show its gratitude and appreciation of the continued support from the North Country during this unprecedented COVID-19 crisis.
From now until the end of this 2020 golf season, The Barracks Golf Course is offering 18 holes with a cart for $25 anytime.
However, tee times will be required. Please call the pro shop at 518-566-7150.
Guys & Gals Sr. Mixed League update
PLATTSBURGH — The Guys & Gals Sr. Mixed Bowling league has openings for teams or individual bowlers.
The league bowls on Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m. at the North Bowl in Plattsburgh and will start on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Teams consist of four members and can be any combination of men and women.
Those interested are asked to come and attend.
Ace alert
PLATTSBURGH — On Sept. 27, Michael O’Connor (Big O) had is fourth career hole-in-one on the 165-yard 10th hole at Bluff Point Golf Resort.
The ace was struck with an 8-iron.
O'Connor is a past club champion and current course record holder with an 8-under 64. His hole-in-one was witnessed by two past club champions, George Bouyea and Tom Raville.
