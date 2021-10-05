Sports Shorts: Oct. 5, 2021

PSU men's hockey tickets on sale
PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh State men's hockey season tickets for the 2021-22 season will be available for purchase by the general public from Thursday, Oct. 7, through Sunday, Oct. 17, for $125 per seat, a $16 savings from the 2019-20 season ticket price of $141.
Transactions can be completed either online at plattsburgh.universitytickets.com or in person at the Field House Box Office. The Field House Box Office hours are 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-7 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekends.
This year, the Cardinals will compete in 14 regular-season home games, including one tournament, and one home exhibition game. Plattsburgh State returns to the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena for the first time since 2019-20 when it hosts Saint Michael's College in an exhibition game on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m.
Hike up Jay Mountain announced
On Saturday, Oct. 9, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on a hike up Jay Mountain in the town of Jay.
The elevation of Jay Mt. is 3,600 feet, and at 6.9 miles round trip (4-5hours), is considered moderate.
Bring micro spikes, lunch and water.
Leader: Kimberly Smith, 315-813-4407. Please call by Oct. 7.
TGIF Bowling League scores
PLATTSBURGH — The TGIF Bowling League has announced results from recent competition.
—
High series- Larry Cragle 237/201/193/631, Dawn Chapple 186/207/169/562.
High game- Larry Cragle 237, Dawn Chapple 207.
Other high scores- Dennis Seymour 217/203/154/604, Dave Gregory 167/182/212/561, Alex Bechard 194/154/199/547, Vern Malark 152/179/217/546, Barbara Cotter 173/136/193/502, LJ Vincent 185, Bill Dutton 187, Dave Glenn 182, Joe Phaneuf 192/188, Claude Lashway 209, Mark Misner 186, Tom Lushia 182, Gary Long 190.
