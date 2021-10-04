Sports Shorts: Oct. 4, 2021

Outdoor outings announced
PLATTSBURGH — On Wednesday, Oct. 6, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club for “Mural, mural on the wall. Which one is best of all?” — A walk around Plattsburgh to view the many murals. Leader: Lynn Valenti, 518-562-0553. Please call as soon as possible.
And on Friday, Oct. 8, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on a hike to Lost Pond and Weston Peak in Keene. This is considered moderate. Leader: Anne Bailey, 518-563-5794. Please call by Oct. 6.
