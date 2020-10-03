Sports Shorts: Oct. 3, 2020 Oct 3, 2020 54 min ago Jennings notches aceALTONA — Howard Jennings recorded a hole-in-one on the par-3 fifth hole at Ganienkeh Golf Course Friday. Jennings used a hybrid to ace the 182-yard hole.Jeff Laurenz, Gary Bingle and Matt Munn witnessed the ace. Tags Howard Jennings Golf Hole In One Ace Gary Bingle Jeff Laurenz Matt Munn Golf Course Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries AVERILL, Ronald Feb 28, 1942 - Oct 1, 2020 AVERILL, Deland Mar 13, 1964 - Sep 28, 2020 Tanner, MD, John Allen, Stephen Wojewodzic, Sophia Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFive arrested in kidnapping of Moira couplePolice: Missing Moira couple found safeSwinging for the fences: New sports pub to open in PlattsburghFour busted for welfare fraud in Essex CountyPlattsburgh man describes alleged racist assaultCongressman: Base closure 'like having building fall on you'Moira couple held hostage for 50 kilograms of cocaine, or $3.5 millionFourteenth Essex Center resident dies of COVID-19Preschooler set to undergo brain surgerySection VII releases first schedule of soccer games, XC meets Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Text Alerts Sign Up Get text messages on your mobile phone with news, weather and more from the Press-Republican. Sign up...
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.