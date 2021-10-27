Sports Shorts: Oct. 27, 2021

Guys and Gals league releases recent scores
PLATTSBURGH — Listed below is the most recent results and highlights from the Guys and Gals Sr. Mixed League.
Points Taken: Spare No One 3, Ausable Chasm 1; Split Ends 2, Lawson's 2; Finney Sports 2, Barber's Lawn Care 2; Amidasa 3, Easy Mark 1; Ball Busters 4, Gutter Done 0; Baker's Beauties 4, Scared Splitless 0; Pit Pythons 3, Slo Rollers 1; Lucky Strikes 4, Alley Gators 0; WIRY 3, Awesome Four 1.
High Scores: Mary Ann Rygaylo 351-122, Julie Preston 476-194, Marilyn Murphy 441-162, Dave Glenn 471-181, Lynne Glenn 403-154, Edie Reed 451-160, Dianna Seymour 418-151, George Munson 623-247, Joyce Hinds 392-156, Chet Abare 395-160, Bonnie Fiato 372-129, Terry Hoy 485-182, Diane Dillon 432-153, Chrisann Sartwell 369-132, Doris Martino 414-147, Leona Marsha 388-156, Bonnie Jarvis 453-163, Kitty Bechard 403-147, Leeanne Valenze 411-144, Gary Liberty (sub) 593-214, Joan Duquette 418-157, Homer Bushey 467-164, Denise Goddeau 416-145, Joe Goddeau 394-147, Steve Hall 384-135, Don Dubuque 431-159, Joe Phaneuf 526-189, Roger Desroches 415-178, Marie Desroches 452-163, Roxie Deyo 394-148, Ann Laravia 444-159, Chuck Leclair 394-138, Hank Bush 536-199, Kathe Petro 374-149, Jean Hamlyn 364-127, Tami Thomas 500-179, Dennis Seymour 617-206, Leonard Wood 466-160, Joe Dumoulin 415-175, Bill Dutton 478-170.
TGIF league releases recent scores
PLATTSBURGH — Listed below is the most recent results and highlights from the TGIF Seniors Bowling League.
HS- Vern Marlark 215/164/108/577; Audrey Peryea 1257/193/176/526.
HG- Spike Bechard, Vern Malark 215; Audrey Peryea 193.
OHS- Dennis Seymour 180/203/172/567; Larry Cragle 186/212/159/557; Claude Lashway 214/164/177/555; Homer Bushey 170/196/191/552; Dawn Chapple 187/165/163/318; Bill Dutton 180; LJ Vincent 181; Carl Lashway 183; Jim Russel 182; Hank Bush 197; Joe Phaneuf 191; Gary Long 189.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.