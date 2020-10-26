Sports Shorts: Oct. 26, 2020

A-C North schedule
PLATTSBURGH — The Ameri-Can North Sports Center will hold Stick-N-Puck sessions Friday from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. and Sunday from 2:45 p.m. to 4 p.m. as well as a public skating session Sunday from 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m..
TGIF Bowling League scores
PLATTSBURGH — The TGIF Bowling League has announced scores from its latest round of competition.

High series- Gary Long 191/239/181/611, Audrey Peryea 178/137/181/406.
High game- Gary Long 239, Mary An Foley 193.
Other high scores- Larry Cragle 200, Len Wood 199, Claude Lashway 180, Roger Webb 181, Tom Weightman 182, Walt Doty 188.
