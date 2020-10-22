Sports Shorts: Oct. 22, 2020

Post 1619 contest coming up soon
PLATTSBURGH — American Legion Post 1619 will have a big buck, doe and bear contest sign-up at Post 1619 as soon as possible in order for participants to be able to weigh in deer and bear for the early season.
Participants must be signed up before weigh-in. The contest is Friday, Oct. 23. It is a $10 entry fee for a chance at the coveted green jacket. For more information, call 518-561-8706.
TGIF Bowling League scores
PLATTSBURGH — The TGIF Bowling League has completed another week of competition. Scores are listed below.
—
High series- Gary Long 165/213/245/623; Audrey Peryea 138/167/169/474.
High game- Gary Long 245; Gail Taylor 181.
Other high scores- Jim Brunet 200/197/182/577; Walt Doty 211/194/161/566; Dom Myers 182/166/205/553; Rick Pavone 148/174/223/545; Claude Lashway 174/190/177/541; Tom Weightman 209; Ron Dumont 182/183; Homer Bushey 191; Larry Cragle 191; Jim Layhee 195; Joe Phaneuf 200/187.
Ace at The Barracks
PLATTSBURGH — Rick Lorey, on the seventh hole par-3 at The Barracks Golf Course, recorded an ace with a 7-iron.
Charles Voorhees, Rick Pavan and Frank Irwin witnessed the hole-in-one.
Hole-in-one alert
PLATTSBURGH — Casey St. Clair recorded his first ever hole-in-one using a pitching wedge on the 110-yard 10th hole at Harmony Golf Club.
His ace was witnessed by Mike Ciolek and Greg Ross.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.