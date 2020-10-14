Sports Shorts: Oct. 14, 2020

PLATTSBURGH — The TGIF Bowling League completed its first round of bowling for the new season at North Bowl Lanes.

Results are listed below.

High series- Gary Long 209/209/191, Audrey Peryea 155/186/132/473.

High game- Larry Cragle 222, Audrey Peryea 186.

Other high scores- Walt Doty 191/162/212/580, Rick Pavone 187/215/158/555, Don Myers 211/148/193/552, Len Wood 160/200/190/550, Claude Lashway 175/162/212/549, Homer Bushey 168/208/169/545, Wayne LaBarge 183, Louis Carron 190, Alec Bechard 210, Tom Welch 200, Joe Phaneuf 185, Jim Layhee 200.

