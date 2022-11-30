PSU’s Lilla Nease Named NEWHL Goalie of the Week
SYRACUSE — Senior goaltender Lilla Nease of Plattsburgh State has been named the Northeast Women’s Hockey League (NEWHL) Goalie of the Week for the period ending Nov. 27, 2022, as announced Tuesday by the league office.
This marks Nease’s second career NEWHL Goalie of the Week accolade, as she also earned the distinction on Nov. 23, 2021.
Nease fashioned a .949 save percentage and a 1.51 goals-against average in a 1-1-0 week for the Cardinals at the Busters Cardinal/Panther Classic against some of the best teams in NCAA Division III. She registered 22 stops on Saturday in a 3-2 loss to the then-No. 6 University of Wisconsin-River Falls before making a career-high 34 saves to backstop Plattsburgh State’s 7-0 shutout victory over then-No. 4 Elmira College on Sunday in the consolation game.
For the season, Nease ranks second in the NEWHL in goals-against average (1.62) and third in the league in save percentage (.927).
Plattsburgh State (8-1-0, 6-0-0 NEWHL) next visits SUNY Cortland on Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m.
Fitzgerald, Seidman named to All-Region D-III Secondd Team
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Junior defender Nora Fitzgerald and graduate student forward Allison Seidman have been named to the 2022 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division III Women’s All-East Region III Second Team, as announced on Tuesday.
For Seidman, this is her third career second-team honor, having earned the honor last season and in her first-year season. For Fitzgerald, this is her first career all-region recognition.
Fitzgerald showed her versatility all season long for Plattsburgh State, helping a stout Cardinal defense, while also being a strong supporting act to Seidman and Kirsten Villemaire offensively. Earning her first career All-SUNYAC honors at First Team on defense, the junior defender led a defense that allowed .89 goals per game, permitting just 17 goals in 19 games. Offensively, Fitzgerald enjoyed a season in which she scored four goals and assisted on three goals for 11 total points in 2022. She scored the game-winning goal against SUNY Oneonta on October 12 and played 1,343 minutes over 17 starts. Fitzgerald also earned SUNYAC Offensive Athlete of the week honors for the week ending on Oct. 16, as she scored a game-winning goal and assisted on a goal in two conference wins.
Seidman concluded a fantastic career for the Cards in 2022, earning All-SUNYAC First Team honors, as she scored seven goals and added four assists for an 18-point season. The Commack native had three game-winning goals on the year, two of which came in conference play, and played 1,365 minutes over 17 games started. Seidman’s highlight of the season came on Oct. 1 when she scored both goals in a conference win over SUNY Brockport. On the SUNYAC leaderboards, the graduate student finished tied for fifth in points and tied for four fourth in goals. For her career, she finished fifth all-time in assists (18) in the Plattsburgh State women’s soccer record books.
Plattsburgh earned the fourth seed in the SUNYAC playoffs this past season and were eliminated in the first round of the postseason, finishing 11-6-2 overall and 5-3-1 in conference play.
