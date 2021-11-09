Sports Shorts: Nov. 9, 2021

Thanksgiving race slated for Nov. 21

CADYVILLE — The Town of Plattsburgh, in collaboration with the Northern Lights Running Club, will be hosting a race for the runners.

There will be no entry fee or awards. In lieu of an entry fee, if you would like to bring a non-perishable good, Northern Lights Running Club will donate it to the Town of Plattsburgh Food Shelf.

There will be a 1.5-mile kids race for runners 12 and younger, as well as an open 5-K starting at noon.

For more information or to preregister, go to www.plattsburghny.myrec.com.

Hike up Hurricane Mountain Nov. 13

KEENE VALLEY — On Saturday, Nov. 13, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on a hike up Hurricane Mountain in Keene.

At 3,694 feet and 4.4 miles round trip, this hike is considered moderate.

Bring micro spikes, lunch and water.

Leader: Kimberly Smith, 315-813-4407.

Please call by Thursday.

