Sports Shorts: Nov. 9, 2021

Thanksgiving race slated for Nov. 21
CADYVILLE — The Town of Plattsburgh, in collaboration with the Northern Lights Running Club, will be hosting a race for the runners.
There will be no entry fee or awards. In lieu of an entry fee, if you would like to bring a non-perishable good, Northern Lights Running Club will donate it to the Town of Plattsburgh Food Shelf.
There will be a 1.5-mile kids race for runners 12 and younger, as well as an open 5-K starting at noon.
For more information or to preregister, go to www.plattsburghny.myrec.com.
Hike up Hurricane Mountain Nov. 13
KEENE VALLEY — On Saturday, Nov. 13, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on a hike up Hurricane Mountain in Keene.
At 3,694 feet and 4.4 miles round trip, this hike is considered moderate.
Bring micro spikes, lunch and water.
Leader: Kimberly Smith, 315-813-4407.
Please call by Thursday.
