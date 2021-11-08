TGIF Bowling League scores
PLATTSBURGH — The TGIF Bowling League has announced results from recent competition
—
High series- Claude Lashway 267/214/180/661; Barbara Cotter 212/152/204/568.
High game- Claude Lashway 267; Audrey Peryea 215.
Other high scores- Gary Long 227/182/238/647; Bill Dutton 181/101/258/641; Larry Cragle 210/204/220/634; Jim Russell 187/214/183/583; Hank Bush 199/188/194/581; Tom Weightman 206/235/139/580; Dave Gregory 187/169/216/572; Wayne LaBarge 187/189/183/561; Carl Lashway 192/180/187/559; Alex Bechard 155.218/187/533; Audrey Peryea 183/215/139/537; Suzette Pavone 157/172/186/509; Dawn Chapple 180; Joe Phaneuf 191/196; Dave Pellerin 193; Don Myers 190; Dennis Seymour 184.
