Sports Shorts: Nov. 5, 2020

TGIF Bowling League scores
PLATTSBURGH — The TGIF Bowling League has publicized scores from recent competition.
—
High series- Gary Long 197/223/241/661, Dot Sharrow 140/159/169/468.
High game- Gary Long 241, Noreen Barcomb 184.
Other high scores- Rick Pavone 184/202/232/618, Larry Cragle 169/194/224/587, Tom Welch 180/210/178/577, Alex Bechard 199/182/193/574, Wayne LaBarge 194/165/193/557, Dennis Seymour 182/195/164/541, Bob Elmore 184/180, Claude Lashway 189, Len Wood 209, Homer Bushey 190, Tom Weightman 200, Vernon Malark 199, Don Myers 182, Bill Groshans 183, Clarence LaFountain 184, Joe Phaneuf 194, Jim Layhee 182.
Northern Lights Running Club results
CADYVILLE — The Northern Lights Running Club hosted the first of three youth cross country events for middle school-aged runners at the Cadyville Rec Park recently.
The next event is Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Cadyville Rec Park at 1 p.m.
If interested, please email race director Matt Medeiros at NLRUNNERS@HOTMAIL.COM.
Results from the first event are listed below.
—
Women 3000 Run
1 Boulds, Sienna 12:34.00; 2 Denial, Laura 13:13.20; 3 Ash, Addison 13:33.20; 4 Perry, Ava 14:54.80; 5 Martin, Sadie 15:16.50; 6 Wissler, Maya 16:51.80; 7 Sinclair, Alexis 19:20.20; 8 Caldwell, Lauryn 19:26.00;
Men 3000 Run
1 Duda, Connor 11:13.70; 2 Kollmer, Jake 11:32.30; 3 Thayer, Noah 11:42.30; 4 Duttine, Donald 12:21.70; 5 Evans, Alexander 12:36.20; 6 Gervich, Jacques 12:37.20; 7 Prial, Sebastian 12:44.30; 8 Frakes, Jonathan 13:12.80; 9 Dormann, Sean 13:25.40; 10 Poulin, Keith 14:52.40; 11 Prial, Luke 20:15.30; 12 Munson, Ian 21:51.30; 13 Arts, Elias M Unattached 22:36.30.
