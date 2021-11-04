Sports Shorts: Nov. 4, 2021

DeTulleo earns college football honor
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — The Eastern Collegiate Football Conference weekly awards were announced for games through Sunday, Oct. 31.
Castleton’s Ian DeTulleo (PHS) took home Defensive Player of the Week.
DeTulleo, the former PHS standout, had a pair of crucial defensive plays for Castleton, killing a pair of Anna Maria drives with interceptions.
He also added four tackles in the secondary for Castleton. His first interception led to a Castleton touchdown that gave the home side a 31-17 lead, and his second sealed the victory for Castleton, ending the final comeback attempt for the AMCATS.
PSU Marksman Sink Maritime
PLATTSBURGH — The SUNY Plattsburgh Marksmanship Team outshot SUNY Maritime in a pair of back to back rifle matches this past weekend.
The first match was held at the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club on Saturday and PSU outshot their rivals 1918 to 1424 in smallbore and 1900 to 1685 in Air Rifle. The top shooter was PSU's Ethan Hilderbrandt who fired a 524.
Day two took place in Hudson Falls where PSU outshot MSU 1872 to 1314 and 1886 to 1652. PSU was led by again by Hilderbrandt's 500. The Cardinals are now 4-0 on the season. Their next match is vs NCAA teams MIT and John Jay College The team is coached by Peter Visconti and competes out of the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club.
Guys and Gals league releases recent scores
PLATTSBURGH — Listed below is the most recent results and highlights from the Guys and Gals Sr. Mixed League.
Points Taken- Awesome Four 3, Gutter Done 1; Scared Splitless 4, Slo Rollers 0; Alley Gators 3, Easy Mark 1; Baker's Beauties 3, Finney Sports 1; Amidasa 3, Ausable Chasm 1; Split Ends 3, Ball Busters 1; Lawson's 3, Lucky Strikes 1; WIRY 3, Barber's Lawn Care 1; Spare No One 3, Pit Pythons 1.
High Bowlers: Leonard Wood 569-203, Don Myers 506-191, George Tallman, Sr. 530-187, Jim Brunet 465-160, Claude Lashway 617-246, Bob Martz, Jr. 610-242, Roger Desroches 472-174, Diana St. Clair 391-140, Marie Desroches 488-181, Dave Pellerin 448-160, Tami Thomas 538-199, Tom Weightman 434-150, Kitty Bechard 446-188, Leeanne Valenze 438-170, Bob Carpenter 525-190, Joe Damour 440-163, Tom Welch 566-217, Ann Laravia 430-156, Betty Baker 462-163, Dawn Adams 417-149, Chrissann Sartwell 421-168, Mary Clark 420-148, Joan Duquette 370-154, Roy Clark, Sr. 490-177, Homer Bushey 490-183, Pat Atkinson 413-139, Julie Preston 476-170, Don Dubuque 418-158, Joe Phaneuf 500-183, Dianna Seymour 401-150, George Munson 614-209, Joyce Hinds 421-157, Bonnie Fiato 351-119, Terry Hoy 529-189, Dennis Seymour 577-224, Kathie Merchant 392-141, Clarence Lafountain 415-144, Bonnie Jarvis 460-161, Peggy Passino 433-153, Cheryl Henry 379-142, Joe Dumoulin 413-149, Chuck Leclair 456-203, Hank Bush 529-210, Dave Glenn 478-168, Lynne Glenn 421-192, Nancy Mazurak 473-178, Ed Gebo 548-202.
Highlight: Mark Misner earned a triplicate
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.