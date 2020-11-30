Sports Shorts: Nov. 30, 2020

Guys and Gals Bowling League recap
PLATTSBURGH — Recent results from the Guys and Gals Bowling League have been announced.
—
Points Taken- Ausable Chasm 2-Lucky 4 2, Bazzano's 2-Finney Sports 2, Barber's Lawn Care 4-Lucky Strikes 0, A-Mi-Da-Sa 3-Lawson's 1, Baker Babes 3-Easy Mark 1, Spare No One 2-Alley Gators 2, Awesome 4 3-Scared Splitless 1.
High Scores- Pat Atkinson 383-135, Julie Preston 510-185, Don Stone 479-203, Edie Reed 450-186, George Munson 534-213, Tammy Devins 441-165, Tom Welch 582-205, Diane Dillon 405-151, Dawn Adams 428-156, Chrisann Sartwell 362-135, Pat Rock 475-178, Doris Martino 456-162, Peggy Passino 417-147, Kathie Merchant 404-143, Roy Clark, Sr. 564-234, Homer Bushey 614-279, Joyce Hinds 419-152, Chet Abare 363-129, Terry Hoy 517-187, Leeanne Valenze 418-170, Betty Baker 457-197, David Glenn 396-166, Lynne Glenn 411-150, Nancy Mazurak 452-168, Joe Damour 412-191, Barbara Cotter 559-202, Marie Desroches 448-168, Leonard Wood 510-192.
McCasland receives NYSPHSAA Scholar Athlete Award
WEST CHAZY — Emma McCasland of the Beekmantown girls soccer team was one of many Eagle student-athletes who received the NYSPHSAA Scholar Athlete Award for the fall sports season.
This award is for achieving academic excellence while actively participating in varsity-level interscholastic athletics.
McCasland's name was inadvertently left out of the submission initially sent to the Press-Republican last week.
Weerts wins Turkey Trot 5K
PERU — Keeseville's Grant Weerts won the 5K portion of the 43rd annual John P. Adams Memorial Turkey Trot with a time of 19:20.
Initial results sent to the Press-Republican indicated Weerts won the 10K. The winner of the 10K portion of the event was Mary Kate Howard of Canton.
