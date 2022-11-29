Parks & Recreation Dept Hike
Plattsburgh — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department Fall Adventurer program will be walking the Little Ausable River Trail on Wednesday, November 30 at 11 am. We will meet at Mason Hill Road. Call (518) 562-6860 to sign up!
Olympic Gold Medalist Tyler George to introduce curling to students
SARANAC LAKE — The countdown is on for the Saranac Lake Civic Center to host the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games’ men’s and women’s curling events, Jan. 13-21. In the lead up to the world’s best collegiate curling athletes competing in Saranac Lake, Olympic curling gold medalist Tyler George and Adirondack Mac, the official mascot for the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games, will present the sport to Saranac Lake Central School District students on Dec. 5-6.
The two schools, Petrova Elementary and Middle School and Saranac Lake High School, will each host assemblies and participate in select gym classes to help explain the nuances and strategies behind curling, often referred to as Chess on Ice.
“This is a great opportunity to share the sport of curling with the community and youth. Excitement is continuing to build,” said Tricia Preston, the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games’ protocol operations and community relations manager. “The Saranac Lake Civic Center’s modernization is near completion and the community is preparing to welcome 13 nations competing in men’s and women’s curling.”
In addition to the assemblies, George will join the local curling club and community members for a Meet & Greet and presentation: The Sport of Curling on Dec. 5 at 6 p.m., at Bitters & Bones in Saranac Lake.
Bowling Program sign ups have are open
Plattsburgh — The Town of Plattsburgh bowling program is back for grades K-12. You must be a town of Plattsburgh resident to participate. It will be every Sunday at 9 am at North Bowl Lanes starting January 8th until February 26th. Sign up online at www.townofplattsburghrecreation.com. Register by January 5.
