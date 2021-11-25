Sports Shorts: Nov. 25, 2021

Guys and Gals Bowling League scores
PLATTSBURGH — Recent scores from the Guys and Gals Bowling League have been announced.
Points Taken- Baker's Beauties 4-Ball Busters 0, WIRY 4-Amidasa 0, Pit Pythons 3-Lucky Strikes 1, Alley Gators 3-Awesome Four 1, Slo Rollers 3-Barber's Lawn Care 1, Spare No One 3-Lawson's 1, Gutter Done 4-Easy Mark 0, Ausable Chasm 4-Scared Splitless 0, Finney Sports 3-Split Ends 1.
High Scores- Ann Laravia 438-158, Betty Baker 467-163, Homer Bushey 473-189, Al Bombard 525-199, Joe Dumoulin 535-199, Bill Dutton 480-170, Chuck Leclair 453-184, Carl Lashway 528-183, Hank Bush 534-209, Kathie Merchant 463-180, Terry Merchant 529-213, Leonard Wood 522-188, Jim Brunet 498-210, Joe Damour 468-188, Tom Welch 565-193, Diane Kinne 439-156, Barbara Cotter 516-203, Leona Marsha 382-145, Bonnie Jarvis 447-157, Peggy Passino 456-162, Kathe Petro 382-151, Tami Thomas 498-177, Tom Weightman 501-202, Chet Abare 355-157, Terry Hoy 497-180, Dave Glenn 511-196, Nancy Mazurak 467-170, Kitty Bechard 437-149, Denise Goddeau 474-180, Claude Lashway 614-214, Bob Martz, Jr. 709-257, Marie Desroches 469-171, Dave Pellerin 466-183, Pat Atkinson 421-149, Marilyn Murphy 404-150, Mark Misner 476-182, Edie Reed 456-157, George Munson 582-223, Diane Dillon 470-177, Dawn Adams 412-168, Chrisann Sartwell 380-140.
