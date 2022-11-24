Chazy Athletic Association and soccer alum to host World Cup watch party
CHAZY — Members of the Chazy Athletic Association and some Chazy soccer alumni announced that they will be hosting a World Cup watch party for the Usa vs. England match on Friday, at 2 p.m. The viewing party will be held at the Weathercock Restaurant and Bar, in Chazy, and the groups expect a packed house of soccer fans.
Guys & Gals Mixed Alley Highlights
PLATTSBURGH — Here are the results from Wednesday’s Guys and Gals Mixed Alley session.
Points Taken: Framed 3-Finney Sports 1, Amidasa 4-Easy Mark 0, One and Done 3-Ball Busters 1, Awesome Four 3-Pit Pythons 1, Baker’s Beauties 4-Slo Rollers 0, Laniacs 4-Split Ends 0, Lucky Strikes 4-Bye 0, Casella’s Trash Talkers 4-No. Co. Honor Flight 0, Gutter Done 3-Lawson’s 1.
High Scores: Diana St. Clair 417-145, Dave Pellerin 421-153, Dawn Adams 393-141, Chrisann Sartwell 321-131, Pat Rock 468-178, Kitty Bechard 392-144, Bob Carpenter 469-172, Joan Duquette 377-142, Homer Bushey 656-259, Don Dubuque 400-148, Don Stone 418-143, Joe Phaneuf 600-230, Pat Atkinson 434-152, Marilyn Murphy 472-171, Chuck Leclair 464-188, Carl Lashway 482-176, Claude Lashway 543-212, Don Myers 501-183, Tom Weightman 504-187, Roxie Deyo 388-152, Tina Welch 374-146, Ann Laravia 439-160, Betty Baker 482-176, Tom Welch 507-188, Barbara Cotter 580-211, Clarence Lafountain 412-154, Terry Merchant 463-162, Dennis Seymour 651-232, Doris Martino 435-158, Bonnie Jarvis 493-170, Peggy Passino 392-135, Dave Glenn 470-182, Lynne Glenn 410-152, Nancy Mazurak 475-181, Ed Gebo 655-243, Denise Goddeau 500-189, Jodi Dubray 389-178, Bob Martz, Jr. 566-204, Bea Holler 370-151, Dave Gregory 553-218.
