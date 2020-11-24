Sports Shorts: Nov. 24, 2020

Northern Lights to host 5K Turkey Trot
CADYVILLE — Northern Lights Running Club will be hosting a 5K turkey trot on Thanksgiving morning at 10:30 a.m.
Entry fee is free with a non-perishable food item.
All entry donations will be donated to a local food bank.
Any community member wanting to donate a non-perishable food item can stop by the Cadyville Rec Park between 9 a.m. and noon.
All runners must pre-register.
All entry info can be found on the Northern Lights Running Club Facebook page or email the race director at nlrunners@hotmail.com.
All entries must be submitted by 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening.
