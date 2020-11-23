Sports Shorts: Nov. 23, 2020

Peru Lions Club Turkey Trot goes virtual
PERU — The 43rd annual Peru Turkey Trot will be virtual this year.
All proceeds benefit the Peru Lions Club.
To register, visit adirondackcoastevents.com
This year's race takes place wherever you are and wherever you'd like to run. The window for running the Peru Turkey Trot begins on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. and ends on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 26) at noon.
You can run anytime during this period, but participants are encouraged to keep the tradition going and run on Thanksgiving morning.
On race morning, participants will get a text or email (make your choice during registration and text is recommended.)
It will include instructions on how to text or email results when you are finished.
Run or walk your 5k, 10k, or one-mile race during that time with friends and family (make sure they register).
Your results will be uploaded to the race website and will appear with the hundreds of other Peru Turkey Trot runners who ran with you.
TGIF Bowling League scores
PLATTSBURGH — Results from recent competition in the TGIF Bowling League have been announced.
—
High series- Dennis Seymour 213/14/234/593, Audrey Peryea 170/185/155/510.
High game- Dennis Seymour 234, Audrey Peryea 185.
Other high scores- Gary Long 168/220/191/579, Tom Weightman 183/204/166/553, Bob Carpenter 185, Jim Russell 199, Tom Lushia 192, Don Myers 198, Bob Elmore 198, Homer Bushey 194, Rick Pavone 188, Tom Welsch 227, Jim Layhee 203/182, Vern Malark 189, Mark Misner 188, Joe Phaneuf 195.
