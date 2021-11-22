Sports Shorts: Nov. 22, 2021

TGIF Bowling League scores
PLATTSBURGH — The TGIF Bowling League has announced scores from recent competition.
—
High series- Claude Lashway 197/177/218/592; Barbara Cotter 159/188/206/553.
High game- Dave Gregory 287; Dawn Chapple 211.
Other high scores- Hank Bush 173/186/221/580; Larry Cragle 148/178/248/574; Mark Misner 179/226/173/573; Bill Dutton 221/189/121/568; Tom Welsh 201/225/122/548; Dawn Chapplle 211/158/178/544; Gary Long 190/182/169/541; Audrey Peryea 167/156/177/500; Alex Bechard 208; LJ Vincent 199; Wayne LaBarge 184; Jim Layhee 224; Dave Gregory 236; Len Wood 186; Homer Bushey 201.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.