Sports Shorts: Nov. 2, 2021

Lashway bowls 300 game in TGIF League
PLATTSBURGH — Claude Lashway bowled a perfect 300 game in last week's TGIF Bowling League action.
His scores as well as many others are listed below.
High series- Claude Lashway 300/172/163/635; Barbara Cotter 195/147/180/523.
High game- Claude Lashway 300; Barbara Cotter 195.
Other high scores- Dave Gregory 180/166/256/602; Dennis Seymour 191/210/193/594; Joe Phaneuf 193/188/184/565; Gary Long 190/203/171/564; Larry Cragle 172/211/168/552; Gail Taylor 190; Dawn Chapple 189; Dave Glenn 180; Carl Lashway 198; Noreen Barcomb 186; Len Wood 181; Bill Dutton 190; Steve Hall 180; Jim Russell 180; Mark Misner 234; Wayne LaBarge 182; Tom Welch 182/201.
